Is it possible to buy Nebius Group N.V(NBIS) shares at a good price now?

While Nebius Group N.V has overperformed by 7.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBIS rose by 284.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $100.51 to $14.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 151.02% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Seaport Research Partners started tracking Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on July 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NBIS. Arete also rated NBIS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $84 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 05, 2025. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on May 06, 2025, and assigned a price target of $34. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NBIS, as published in its report on February 25, 2025. BWS Financial’s report from February 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $60 for NBIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BWS Financial also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 322.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Nebius Group N.V’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NBIS is recording an average volume of 14.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.76%, with a gain of 17.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $127.20, showing growth from the present price of $106.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NBIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nebius Group N.V Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.