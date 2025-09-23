Is Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) a good investment opportunity?

While Endeavour Silver Corp has overperformed by 15.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXK rose by 113.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.77 to $2.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 74.64% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) recommending Outperform. BMO Capital Markets also rated EXK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2024. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for EXK, as published in its report on March 22, 2022. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Endeavour Silver Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EXK has an average volume of 11.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.97%, with a gain of 20.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.85, showing decline from the present price of $7.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Endeavour Silver Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.