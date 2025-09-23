Investing in TSS Inc (TSSI) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While TSS Inc has overperformed by 16.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSSI rose by 56.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.94 to $5.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.10% in the last 200 days. On September 16, 2025, Singular Research started tracking TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) recommending Buy.

Analysis of TSS Inc (TSSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 261.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of TSS Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 122.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.00M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TSSI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.37%, with a gain of 16.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze TSS Inc Shares?

The USA based company TSS Inc (TSSI) is one of the biggest names in Information Technology Services. When comparing TSS Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.23%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.