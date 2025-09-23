How should investors view Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY)?

While Pony AI Inc. ADR has underperformed by -0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PONY rose by 43.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.88 to $4.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.41% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2025, UBS started tracking Pony AI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: PONY) recommending Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on January 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PONY. Goldman also rated PONY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19.60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 23, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on December 23, 2024, and assigned a price target of $18.

Analysis of Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pony AI Inc. ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PONY is recording an average volume of 8.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.12%, with a gain of 23.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.15, showing growth from the present price of $20.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PONY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pony AI Inc. ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.