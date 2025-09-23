How did Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) fare last session?

While Solaredge Technologies Inc has overperformed by 8.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEDG rose by 183.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.58 to $10.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 96.73% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) to Hold. A report published by BNP Paribas Exane on July 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for SEDG. KeyBanc Capital Markets July 08, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for SEDG, as published in its report on July 08, 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from June 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $16 for SEDG shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.05%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Solaredge Technologies Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -131.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SEDG is recording 4.99M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.17%, with a gain of 26.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.66, showing decline from the present price of $38.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEDG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Solaredge Technologies Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.