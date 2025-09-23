How did Lantronix Inc (LTRX) fare last session?

While Lantronix Inc has overperformed by 3.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LTRX rose by 19.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.06 to $1.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 59.98% in the last 200 days.

On September 11, 2024, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on March 12, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LTRX. Needham also reiterated LTRX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 09, 2024. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on February 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LTRX, as published in its report on October 12, 2021. Needham’s report from July 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for LTRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lantronix Inc (LTRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.23%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Lantronix Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LTRX is registering an average volume of 408.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.98%, with a gain of 1.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.62, showing growth from the present price of $4.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LTRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lantronix Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.