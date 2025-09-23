Have you been able to find a good deal on DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc’s shares?

While DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DMAC rose by 28.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.49 to $3.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.87% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) recommending Buy. Oppenheimer also Upgraded DMAC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 22, 2023. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on April 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $27. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DMAC, as published in its report on February 17, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from October 30, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for DMAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -73.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DMAC has an average volume of 443.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.29%, with a loss of -0.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.33, showing growth from the present price of $6.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DMAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.