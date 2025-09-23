GPRE (Green Plains Inc) has impressive results

While Green Plains Inc has underperformed by -2.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPRE fell by -1.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.04 to $3.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.94% in the last 200 days.

On August 28, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on August 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for GPRE. BofA Securities also Downgraded GPRE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 15, 2025. Jefferies March 11, 2025d the rating to Hold on March 11, 2025, and set its price target from $14 to $6. UBS March 04, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GPRE, as published in its report on March 04, 2025. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.45%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Green Plains Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GPRE has an average volume of 1.94M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.74%, with a loss of -5.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Green Plains Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.