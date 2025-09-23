Examining CCO’s book value per share for the latest quarter

Currently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc’s (CCO) stock is trading at $1.54, marking a gain of 1.98% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -9.68% below its 52-week high of $1.71 and 89.78% above its 52-week low of $0.81. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.75% below the high and +26.23% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CCO’s SMA-200 is $1.2299. As well, it is important to consider CCO stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.44.

How does Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.02 and -0.06 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.04 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.07 and also replicates 42.86% growth rate year over year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 20.28% of shares. A total of 228 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 77.93% of its stock and 97.75% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is PIMCO Funds-PIMCO Income Fund holding total of 50.86 shares that make 10.23% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 78.07 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 9.78 shares of CCO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.97%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 15.01 million.

An overview of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) traded 4,059,991 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3365 and price change of +0.2800. With the moving average of $1.2238 and a price change of +0.2900, about 3,587,752 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CCO’s 100-day average volume is 3,328,177 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1826 and a price change of +0.5558.