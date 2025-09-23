EMPD’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

In the current trading session, Empery Digital Inc’s (EMPD) stock is trading at the price of $7.91, a fall of -0.38% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -90.56% less than its 52-week high of $83.80 and 79.77% better than its 52-week low of $4.40. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.22% below the high and +21.69% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, EMPD’s SMA-200 is $12.44.

It is also essential to consider EMPD stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 104.94 for the last year.EMPD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.31, resulting in an 26.41 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Empery Digital Inc (EMPD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Empery Digital Inc (EMPD): Earnings History

If we examine Empery Digital Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$2,649,602.75, beating the consensus of -$388,800.38. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$2,260,802.25, resulting in a -581.48% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$2,649,602.75 in contrast with the Outlook of -$388,800.38. That was a difference of -$2,260,802.25 and a surprise of -581.48%.

Empery Digital Inc (NASDAQ: EMPD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Empery Digital Inc (EMPD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.29% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.38% of its stock and 5.39% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 2.46 shares that make 0.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 19319.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 922.0 shares of EMPD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7246.0.

An overview of Empery Digital Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Empery Digital Inc (EMPD) traded 917,136 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.25 and price change of +0.69. With the moving average of $9.47 and a price change of +0.17, about 1,283,912 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, EMPD’s 100-day average volume is 662,227 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.67 and a price change of +1.39.