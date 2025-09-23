Did NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) perform well in the last session?

While NextDecade Corporation has overperformed by 4.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEXT fell by -10.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.12 to $4.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.10% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) to Hold. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for NEXT. Seaport Research Partners also rated NEXT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 25, 2025. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for NEXT, as published in its report on June 06, 2024. Wolfe Research’s report from August 16, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $8 for NEXT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

One of the most important indicators of NextDecade Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NEXT is recording 3.65M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.05%, with a gain of 2.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NextDecade Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.