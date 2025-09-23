Did D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) perform well in the last session?

While D-Wave Quantum Inc has underperformed by -4.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QBTS rose by 205.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.33 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 126.34% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2025, Stifel started tracking D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) recommending Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on July 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for QBTS. Canaccord Genuity also rated QBTS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 23, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on July 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $20. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for QBTS, as published in its report on July 25, 2024. Needham’s report from April 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $2.50 for QBTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.78%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -83.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 42.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and QBTS is registering an average volume of 43.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.25%, with a gain of 40.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.30, showing decline from the present price of $25.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QBTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-Wave Quantum Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.