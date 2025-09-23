Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Delek US Holdings Inc has overperformed by 3.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DK rose by 74.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.61 to $11.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 65.65% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) to Hold. A report published by Wolfe Research on September 03, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for DK. TD Cowen also reiterated DK shares as ‘Sell’, quoting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2025. Wolfe Research January 03, 2025d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for DK, as published in its report on January 03, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from October 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $15 for DK shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

With DK’s current dividend of $1.02 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Delek US Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -200.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DK has an average volume of 2.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.75%, with a gain of 13.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.46, showing decline from the present price of $32.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Delek US Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.