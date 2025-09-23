CTW Cayman (CTW)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While CTW Cayman has overperformed by 2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTW fell by -57.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.88 to $1.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.26% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of CTW Cayman (CTW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.23%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CTW Cayman’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 228.94K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CTW stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.48%, with a loss of -1.22% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze CTW Cayman Shares?

The Japan based company CTW Cayman (CTW) is one of the biggest names in Electronic Gaming & Multimedia. When comparing CTW Cayman shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 44.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -83.96%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 96.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.