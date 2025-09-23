Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA)’s results reveal risk

While Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR has overperformed by 2.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNTA rose by 39.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.51 to $9.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.54% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) recommending Overweight. Truist also rated CNTA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2025. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on May 28, 2025, and assigned a price target of $35. Chardan Capital Markets initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CNTA, as published in its report on May 08, 2025. Piper Sandler’s report from March 31, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $38 for CNTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CNTA is recording an average volume of 1.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.16%, with a gain of 6.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.00, showing growth from the present price of $23.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.