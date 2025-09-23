Can you now get a good deal on PBF Energy Inc’s shares?

While PBF Energy Inc has overperformed by 1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBF rose by 15.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.22 to $13.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.95% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Downgraded PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) to Sell. A report published by UBS on May 13, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PBF. TD Cowen also reiterated PBF shares as ‘Sell’, quoting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 11, 2025. TD Cowen December 20, 2024d the rating to Sell on December 20, 2024, and set its price target from $27 to $20. Mizuho December 16, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for PBF, as published in its report on December 16, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from December 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $34 for PBF shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PBF’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.10 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.43%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of PBF Energy Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PBF is recording an average volume of 3.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a gain of 9.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.67, showing decline from the present price of $30.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PBF Energy Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.