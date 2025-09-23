BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) stock on the rise: An overview

While BBVA Argentina ADR has overperformed by 20.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBAR fell by -48.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.97 to $7.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.82% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Itau BBA started tracking BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BBAR.

Analysis of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR)

The current dividend for BBAR investors is set at $0.03 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BBVA Argentina ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BBAR is recording an average volume of 821.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.74%, with a gain of 12.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.25, showing growth from the present price of $9.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BBVA Argentina ADR Shares?

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) is based in the Argentina and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing BBVA Argentina ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -61.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.