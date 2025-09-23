Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)’s results reveal risk

While Avidity Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 3.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNA rose by 45.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.00 to $21.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.07% in the last 200 days.

On September 17, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) recommending Buy. Bernstein also rated RNA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 24, 2025. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on June 17, 2025, and assigned a price target of $55. Raymond James initiated its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for RNA, as published in its report on June 11, 2025. Citigroup’s report from March 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $70 for RNA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 88.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Avidity Biosciences Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RNA has an average volume of 3.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.40%, with a gain of 5.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.32, showing growth from the present price of $42.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Avidity Biosciences Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.