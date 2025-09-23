Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) shows promising results

While Array Technologies Inc has overperformed by 1.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARRY rose by 36.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.99 to $3.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.01% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) to Underperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on March 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for ARRY. Guggenheim also Upgraded ARRY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 07, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Hold on February 28, 2025, but set its price target from $10 to $7. Seaport Research Partners February 28, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARRY, as published in its report on February 28, 2025. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from February 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $9 for ARRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Array Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ARRY is recording an average volume of 8.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.16%, with a gain of 5.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.04, showing growth from the present price of $8.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Array Technologies Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 120.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.