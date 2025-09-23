Are Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) shares a good deal now?

While Capricor Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -8.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAPR fell by -55.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.40 to $4.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.59% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 26, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CAPR. Roth Capital also rated CAPR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 20, 2025. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on October 21, 2024, and assigned a price target of $35. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CAPR, as published in its report on May 17, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from January 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for CAPR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -120.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CAPR is recording an average volume of 2.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.62%, with a gain of 0.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.60, showing growth from the present price of $6.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Capricor Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.