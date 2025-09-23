Are Ballard Power Systems Inc’shares a good deal?

While Ballard Power Systems Inc has overperformed by 5.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLDP rose by 73.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.79 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 83.66% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2025, Lake Street Downgraded Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) to Hold. A report published by Citigroup on April 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for BLDP. HSBC Securities October 24, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BLDP, as published in its report on October 24, 2023. HSBC Securities’s report from September 25, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for BLDP shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ballard Power Systems Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BLDP is recording an average volume of 6.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.67%, with a gain of 32.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.81, showing decline from the present price of $2.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLDP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ballard Power Systems Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.