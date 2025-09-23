Are ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) shares a good deal now?

Within its last year performance, SPRY fell by -7.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.90 to $9.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.97% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on March 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for SPRY. Oppenheimer also rated SPRY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 10, 2025. Raymond James August 13, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for SPRY, as published in its report on August 13, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from August 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $20 for SPRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3043.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SPRY has an average volume of 2.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a loss of -1.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.57, showing growth from the present price of $9.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.