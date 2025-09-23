Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) stock on the rise: An overview

While Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc has overperformed by 2.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARCT rose by 23.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.88 to $8.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.41% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on May 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for ARCT. BTIG Research also rated ARCT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2025. Leerink Partners Initiated an Outperform rating on August 12, 2024, and assigned a price target of $70. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARCT, as published in its report on December 13, 2023. William Blair’s report from July 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $71 for ARCT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -46.69%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARCT is recording an average volume of 574.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.19%, with a gain of 16.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.78, showing growth from the present price of $21.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.