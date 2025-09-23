Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) stock: A year of ups and downs

Within its last year performance, AMLX rose by 252.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.50 to $2.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 137.61% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on June 24, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMLX. Citigroup also rated AMLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2025. Mizuho April 07, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for AMLX, as published in its report on April 07, 2025. Robert W. Baird’s report from November 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $11 for AMLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 100.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -87.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMLX is recording an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.58%, with a gain of 12.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.88, showing growth from the present price of $13.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.