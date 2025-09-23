Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Achieve Life Sciences Inc has overperformed by 4.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACHV fell by -16.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.31 to $1.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.00% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) recommending Buy. A report published by Rodman & Renshaw on November 14, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ACHV. Raymond James also rated ACHV shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 27, 2024. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on May 10, 2023, but set its price target from $8 to $20. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ACHV, as published in its report on June 23, 2021.

Analysis of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -120.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACHV is registering an average volume of 1.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.19%, with a loss of -2.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACHV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Achieve Life Sciences Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.