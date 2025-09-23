A year in review: NIO Inc ADR (NIO)’s performance in the last year

While NIO Inc ADR has underperformed by -6.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIO rose by 58.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.71 to $3.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 55.64% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, UBS Upgraded NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on August 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for NIO. Macquarie also Upgraded NIO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2025. Goldman June 17, 2025d the rating to Neutral on June 17, 2025, and set its price target from $3.70 to $3.80. JP Morgan February 04, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NIO, as published in its report on February 04, 2025. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of NIO Inc ADR (NIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NIO Inc ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -329.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NIO has an average volume of 75.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.51%, with a gain of 6.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.19, showing growth from the present price of $6.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NIO Inc ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.