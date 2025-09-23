A year in review: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)’s performance in the last year

While Duolingo Inc has overperformed by 6.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DUOL fell by -4.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $544.93 to $256.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.58% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) recommending Underweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on September 05, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DUOL. DA Davidson also Downgraded DUOL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $300 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 04, 2025. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DUOL, as published in its report on August 18, 2025. Citizens JMP’s report from July 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $450 for DUOL shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.46%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Duolingo Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DUOL is recording an average volume of 1.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.85%, with a gain of 8.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $444.20, showing growth from the present price of $309.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DUOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Duolingo Inc Shares?

Duolingo Inc (DUOL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Duolingo Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 128.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 79.27%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.