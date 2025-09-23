A stock that deserves closer examination: Humacyte Inc (HUMA)

While Humacyte Inc has underperformed by -4.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUMA fell by -64.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.77 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.44% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, Barclays started tracking Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) recommending Overweight. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated HUMA shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 20, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on December 11, 2023, and assigned a price target of $6. Piper Sandler August 14, 2023d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HUMA, as published in its report on August 14, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from June 22, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for HUMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Humacyte Inc (HUMA)

In order to gain a clear picture of Humacyte Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -257.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.41M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HUMA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.16%, with a gain of 15.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.43, showing growth from the present price of $1.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Humacyte Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.