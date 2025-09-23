A closer look at AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)’s stock price trends

While AbCellera Biologics Inc has overperformed by 7.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABCL rose by 64.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.82 to $1.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.57% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) recommending Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on August 20, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ABCL. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded ABCL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 22, 2024. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on December 05, 2023, and assigned a price target of $6. The Benchmark Company November 06, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ABCL, as published in its report on November 06, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from October 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ABCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 133.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AbCellera Biologics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ABCL has an average volume of 5.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.81%, with a gain of 11.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.33, showing growth from the present price of $4.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AbCellera Biologics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.