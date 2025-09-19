XRAY (DENTSPLY Sirona Inc) has impressive results

While DENTSPLY Sirona Inc has underperformed by -0.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XRAY fell by -29.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.48 to $12.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.16% in the last 200 days.

On April 15, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Needham on March 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for XRAY. Wells Fargo also rated XRAY shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 14, 2025. Jefferies January 23, 2025d the rating to Hold on January 23, 2025, and set its price target from $30 to $20. Evercore ISI January 07, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for XRAY, as published in its report on January 07, 2025. Mizuho’s report from December 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for XRAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY)

The current dividend for XRAY investors is set at $0.64 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.88%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and XRAY is recording an average volume of 3.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.68%, with a loss of -3.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.58, showing growth from the present price of $13.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XRAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DENTSPLY Sirona Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.