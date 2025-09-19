What was Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)’s performance in the last session?

While Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KNX fell by -22.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.51 to $36.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.03% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2025, UBS Downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) to Neutral. Goldman also Upgraded KNX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 02, 2025. Citigroup Reiterated the rating as Buy on May 30, 2025, but set its price target from $48 to $53. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for KNX, as published in its report on April 24, 2025. Citigroup’s report from April 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $48 for KNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

KNX currently pays a dividend of $0.70 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.71M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KNX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.12%, with a loss of -3.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.33, showing growth from the present price of $41.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Shares?

The USA based company Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) is one of the biggest names in Trucking. When comparing Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 68.29%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.