What technical indicators reveal about WSM stock

While Williams-Sonoma, Inc has overperformed by 1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WSM rose by 7.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $219.98 to $125.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.65% in the last 200 days.

On July 23, 2025, Gordon Haskett Upgraded Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) to Buy. A report published by Barclays on May 19, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for WSM. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated WSM shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $215 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 19, 2025. Robert W. Baird April 07, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for WSM, as published in its report on April 07, 2025. UBS’s report from March 20, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $165 for WSM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM)

It’s important to note that WSM shareholders are currently getting $2.46 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 51.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WSM is registering an average volume of 1.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.25%, with a loss of -1.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $208.00, showing growth from the present price of $199.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Williams-Sonoma, Inc Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Retail market, Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) is based in the USA. When comparing Williams-Sonoma, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.18%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.