What is the investor’s view on Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)?

While Newmark Group Inc has overperformed by 1.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NMRK rose by 52.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.70 to $9.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.40% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on May 23, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for NMRK. Goldman also rated NMRK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2024. Keefe Bruyette September 05, 2024d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for NMRK, as published in its report on September 05, 2024. Wolfe Research’s report from August 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $15 for NMRK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)

The current dividend for NMRK investors is set at $0.12 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.87%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Newmark Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NMRK is recording an average volume of 1.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.82%, with a gain of 1.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.45, showing decline from the present price of $19.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NMRK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Newmark Group Inc Shares?

Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Real Estate Services market. When comparing Newmark Group Inc shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 41.49%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.