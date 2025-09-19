Weibo Corp ADR (WB) did well last session?

While Weibo Corp ADR has underperformed by -2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WB rose by 29.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.92 to $7.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.60% in the last 200 days.

On May 17, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) to Underweight. A report published by Goldman on March 28, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WB. UBS also Upgraded WB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 19, 2024. BofA Securities January 11, 2024d the rating to Underperform on January 11, 2024, and set its price target from $19.50 to $10. The Benchmark Company August 25, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for WB, as published in its report on August 25, 2023. UBS’s report from June 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $15.50 for WB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Weibo Corp ADR (WB)

It’s important to note that WB shareholders are currently getting $0.82 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Weibo Corp ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WB is registering an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.33%, with a gain of 4.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.31, showing decline from the present price of $12.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weibo Corp ADR Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, Weibo Corp ADR (WB) is based in the China. When comparing Weibo Corp ADR shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 14.09%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.