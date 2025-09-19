Was there any good news for Opko Health Inc (OPK) stock in the last session?

While Opko Health Inc has overperformed by 8.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPK rose by 2.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.04 to $1.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.76% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) recommending Neutral. A report published by Barrington Research on June 29, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for OPK. H.C. Wainwright also rated OPK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 15, 2022. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OPK, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. Piper Jaffray’s report from November 25, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $2.50 for OPK shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Opko Health Inc (OPK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.93%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Opko Health Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OPK is recording 2.74M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.14%, with a gain of 5.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.62, showing growth from the present price of $1.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Opko Health Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.