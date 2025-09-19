Was there any good news for Brunswick Corp (BC) stock in the last session?

While Brunswick Corp has overperformed by 0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BC rose by 1.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $87.65 to $41.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.54% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on April 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BC. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded BC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $88 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 26, 2024. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BC, as published in its report on May 22, 2024. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from April 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $82 for BC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Brunswick Corp (BC)

It’s important to note that BC shareholders are currently getting $1.71 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Brunswick Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BC is registering an average volume of 835.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.63%, with a loss of -1.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.80, showing growth from the present price of $65.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brunswick Corp Shares?

A giant in the Recreational Vehicles market, Brunswick Corp (BC) is based in the USA. When comparing Brunswick Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 103.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.26%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.