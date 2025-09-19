Was enGene Holdings Inc (ENGN)’s session last reading good?

While enGene Holdings Inc has overperformed by 6.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENGN rose by 4.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.00 to $2.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.24% in the last 200 days.

On February 18, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ENGN) recommending Overweight. A report published by UBS on February 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ENGN. H.C. Wainwright also rated ENGN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 23, 2024. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on November 27, 2024, and assigned a price target of $23. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for ENGN, as published in its report on November 18, 2024. Oppenheimer’s report from August 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $30 for ENGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of enGene Holdings Inc (ENGN)

In order to gain a clear picture of enGene Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 137.33K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ENGN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.29%, with a gain of 14.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.18, showing growth from the present price of $6.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze enGene Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 57.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.