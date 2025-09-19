Was anything positive for Phreesia Inc (PHR) stock last session?

While Phreesia Inc has overperformed by 3.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHR fell by -3.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.76 to $17.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.35% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2025, DA Davidson started tracking Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) recommending Buy. A report published by Mizuho on August 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PHR. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded PHR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 08, 2025. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on February 26, 2024, and assigned a price target of $35. DA Davidson January 17, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PHR, as published in its report on January 17, 2024. Barclays’s report from January 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $29 for PHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Phreesia Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PHR is recording 784.58K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.48%, with a loss of -5.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.00, showing growth from the present price of $24.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phreesia Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.