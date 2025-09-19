Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) deserves deeper analysis

While Vaxcyte Inc has overperformed by 5.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCVX fell by -60.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $121.06 to $27.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.66% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2025, Goldman started tracking Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on April 22, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PCVX. Goldman also rated PCVX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2024. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on December 07, 2023, and assigned a price target of $69. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PCVX, as published in its report on April 18, 2023. Needham’s report from January 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $58 for PCVX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Vaxcyte Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PCVX has an average volume of 1.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.75%, with a loss of -1.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $106.33, showing growth from the present price of $32.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vaxcyte Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.