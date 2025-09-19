United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While United Therapeutics Corp has overperformed by 1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UTHR rose by 16.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $436.95 to $266.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.65% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 25, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for UTHR. BofA Securities also Upgraded UTHR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $314 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2025. Morgan Stanley July 11, 2024d the rating to Equal-Weight on July 11, 2024, and set its price target from $310 to $321. Goldman February 12, 2024d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for UTHR, as published in its report on February 12, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from February 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $330 for UTHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of United Therapeutics Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UTHR is recording an average volume of 683.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.90%, with a gain of 1.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $480.09, showing growth from the present price of $409.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UTHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Therapeutics Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic sector, United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) is based in the USA. When comparing United Therapeutics Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.45%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.