Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) deserves deeper analysis

While Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp has overperformed by 3.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MODG rose by 20.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.28 to $5.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.60% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) recommending Equal-Weight. B. Riley Securities also rated MODG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 16, 2025. Jefferies January 02, 2025d the rating to Buy on January 02, 2025, and set its price target from $11 to $13. B. Riley Securities October 17, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MODG, as published in its report on October 17, 2024. Jefferies’s report from August 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for MODG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.09%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MODG is recording an average volume of 2.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a loss of -1.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.39, showing growth from the present price of $9.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MODG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.