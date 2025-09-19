The Under Armour Inc (UAA) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Under Armour Inc has overperformed by 1.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UAA fell by -40.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.89 to $4.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.66% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn Downgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on July 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for UAA. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated UAA shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 07, 2025. Needham initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for UAA, as published in its report on November 22, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from November 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for UAA shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.94%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Under Armour Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 12.82M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UAA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a loss of -1.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.75, showing growth from the present price of $4.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UAA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Under Armour Inc Shares?

The USA based company Under Armour Inc (UAA) is one of the biggest names in Apparel Manufacturing. When comparing Under Armour Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 99.13%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.