The AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While AngloGold Ashanti Plc has overperformed by 0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AU rose by 179.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.67 to $22.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 59.83% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking AngloGold Ashanti Plc (NYSE: AU) recommending Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on April 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Reduce’ for AU. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded AU shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 03, 2024. Investec October 18, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AU, as published in its report on October 18, 2024. Scotiabank’s report from August 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $30 for AU shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Underperform’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Reduce’.

Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU)

Investors in AngloGold Ashanti Plc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.61 per share.

One of the most important indicators of AngloGold Ashanti Plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AU is recording 3.48M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.94%, with a loss of -1.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.17, showing decline from the present price of $64.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AngloGold Ashanti Plc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.