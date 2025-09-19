Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) stock on the rise: An overview

While Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR has underperformed by -4.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TME rose by 122.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.70 to $9.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.26% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, Daiwa Securities Upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) to Outperform. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TME. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on November 06, 2024, and assigned a price target of $16. Bernstein initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TME, as published in its report on November 04, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $13 for TME shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Daiwa Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME)

The current dividend for TME investors is set at $0.18 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TME is recording an average volume of 6.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a loss of -1.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.67, showing growth from the present price of $25.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TME is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR Shares?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Internet Content & Information market. When comparing Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.07%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.