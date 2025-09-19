Technical analysis of StoneCo Ltd (STNE) stock chart patterns

While StoneCo Ltd has overperformed by 0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STNE rose by 140.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.39 to $7.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 56.59% in the last 200 days.

On January 16, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 05, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for STNE. UBS also Upgraded STNE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 08, 2024. UBS February 01, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for STNE, as published in its report on February 01, 2024. Goldman’s report from January 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for STNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.01%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

StoneCo Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and STNE has an average volume of 4.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.46%, with a gain of 5.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.67, showing decline from the present price of $19.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze StoneCo Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.