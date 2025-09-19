Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) did well last session?

While Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 4.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNDX rose by 16.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.50 to $8.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.59% in the last 200 days.

On September 10, 2025, Stifel started tracking Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) recommending Buy. BTIG Research also reiterated SNDX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on July 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $18. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SNDX, as published in its report on October 24, 2024. Jefferies’s report from June 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $37 for SNDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 984.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -113.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SNDX is recording 2.26M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a loss of -5.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.50, showing growth from the present price of $15.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 119.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.