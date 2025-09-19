StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)’s stock performance: a year in review

While StoneX Group Inc has overperformed by 1.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNEX rose by 46.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $106.98 to $53.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.75% in the last 200 days.

On March 26, 2025, William Blair started tracking StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on November 11, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SNEX.

Analysis of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of StoneX Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SNEX is recording an average volume of 511.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.84%, with a loss of -2.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $115.00, showing growth from the present price of $95.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze StoneX Group Inc Shares?

StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Capital Markets market. When comparing StoneX Group Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -2.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.