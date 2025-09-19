Should investors be concerned about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)?

While Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 2.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RYTM rose by 76.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $106.52 to $45.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.63% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) recommending Buy. A report published by Leerink Partners on July 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RYTM. BofA Securities also Upgraded RYTM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $63 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2025. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on March 05, 2025, and assigned a price target of $78. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RYTM, as published in its report on January 02, 2025. Oppenheimer’s report from December 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $76 for RYTM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1334.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RYTM is recording an average volume of 714.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.44%, with a gain of 0.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $112.50, showing growth from the present price of $98.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RYTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.