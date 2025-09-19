SentinelOne Inc (S)’s stock price range in the last year

While SentinelOne Inc has overperformed by 1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, S fell by -15.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.29 to $15.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.67% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, BTIG Research Downgraded SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) to Neutral. A report published by Rosenblatt on July 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for S. Wells Fargo also Downgraded S shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 29, 2025. JP Morgan May 29, 2025d the rating to Neutral on May 29, 2025, and set its price target from $22 to $19. BofA Securities May 29, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for S, as published in its report on May 29, 2025. Roth Capital’s report from April 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $26 for S shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of SentinelOne Inc (S)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of SentinelOne Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 7.18M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for S stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.62%, with a gain of 1.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.56, showing growth from the present price of $18.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether S is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SentinelOne Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.