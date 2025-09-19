Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) stock shows negative growth on Thursday

While Roivant Sciences Ltd has underperformed by -1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ROIV rose by 27.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.05 to $8.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.69% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) recommending Buy. Wolfe Research also rated ROIV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 15, 2024. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on January 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ROIV, as published in its report on December 12, 2023. Guggenheim’s report from October 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $17 for ROIV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -96.06%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Roivant Sciences Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 40.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.68M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ROIV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.44%, with a gain of 4.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.85, showing growth from the present price of $15.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ROIV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Roivant Sciences Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.